Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 00:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-10 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Los Angeles The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Los Angeles County in southwestern California * Until 300 AM PDT. * At 1201 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rainfall moving over the Bobcat and Ranch 2 burn scars due to thunderstorms. This may cause minor flooding of drainages or minor mud and debris flow on the Bobcat and Ranch 2 burn scars. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Bobcat and Ranch 2 burn scars, Mount Wilson, Glendora, Monrovia, Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Wilson and Mount Waterman, Azusa, Arcadia and Duarte.
Comments / 0