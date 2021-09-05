Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-10 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Penobscot; Piscataquis FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL PENOBSCOT AND EAST CENTRAL PISCATAQUIS COUNTIES At 710 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Runoff from the mountains and overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, Baxter State Park and Katahdin Lake. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.