Poland’s Kamil Glik says the incident that occurred in his team’s 1-1 draw against England on Wednesday was nothing more than a ‘verbal scuffle’.Glik appeared to pinch defender Kyle Walker’s neck before half-time in their World Cup qualifier and tempers rose once again as the teams headed into the tunnel at the break. The Polish defender and Harry Maguire were given yellow cards by referee Daniel Sieber for their behaviour in the clash.“It was an ordinary field jostling. It all started with a free-kick for us,” Glik told TVP.“There was a fight for position, a scuffle. I tried to shake...