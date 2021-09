Jacob Zuma will not enter his cell again to serve the thirteen months that remain of the fifteen months of his sentence for contempt. He will do it at home after benefiting from medical probation because, according to the authorities, he cannot fend for himself. The former president was convicted after refusing up to three times to appear before the judge investigating his alleged involvement in 16 corruption cases during his tenure. The jail time coincided with the worst riots in the country since the time of apartheid.