Austin, TX

TxDOT: New task force to direct funding to vital highway safety projects

By News Release, Posted By Staff
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:. The Texas Transportation Commission today (Tuesday) announced a new task force to be comprised of representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation and the state’s metropolitan planning organizations (MPOs) to further identify and fund safety projects from funding allocated to MPOs throughout the state with a relentless focus on reducing the number of fatalities on Texas highways.

