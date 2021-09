Washington State will open the season at 8 p.m. Saturday against Utah State at Gesa Field in Pullman. The Cougars finished the 2020 pandemic-delayed truncated season 1-3 overall and in the Pac-12. WSU won its first game of the season, lost its only home game against then-No. 11 Oregon, had three of their next four games canceled including the Apple Cup against Washington and concluded their season with a 45-28 loss at Utah on Dec. 19. The Cougars' offensive attack was led by quarterback Jayden de Laura (78-fo-129, 886 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs), running back Deon McIntosh (52 carries, 323 yards, 3 TDs) and receiver Renard Bell (33 catches, 337 yards, 2 TDs). Defensively, WSU was led by Daniel Isom (32 tackles). Jahad Woods had one interception, two pass breakups, one sack and 4.5 tackles for loss.