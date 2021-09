Army building finally comes to Star Wars fans as Hasbro unveils their first-ever Stormtrooper 4-Pack troop building figure set. Fans have been demanding some troop-building kits for the Star Wars series as we have seen them with Marvel Legends, which already has troops for Hydra, A.I.M, Hellfire Club, and their upcoming Skrulls and SHIELD release. It looks like troop building is coming to the 3.75" Star Wars The Vintage Collection figure line with a nice addition for any Imperial occupation. The special box will include four Star Wars TVC Stormtroopers with three standard troops and one commander. The box set is loaded with accessories with dual weapons for each trooper, making sure they have the means to stop any Rebel attack.