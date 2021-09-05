CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Machado, Myers, Tatis homer in Padres' 10-2 win vs. Astros

By Associated Press
San Diego Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado, Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. each hit an impressive two-run home run and Joe Musgrove had a solid outing against one of his former teams as the San Diego Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 10-2. Tatis, who slugged his NL-leading 37th homer, also hit a go-ahead, two-run single during the four-run second inning for the Padres, who remain a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the race for the NL’s second wild-card spot.

www.10news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Homer
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Josh James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The San Diego Padres#The Cincinnati Reds#Nl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLHouston Chronicle

Astros fans celebrate Josh Reddick sighting at Minute Maid Park

Josh Reddick currently is out of baseball, but Astros fans gave him the royal "Woooo!" treatment when they spotted him at Monday night's game. Reddick and his wife Jett attended the game against the Mariners with front row seats in Minute Maid Park's Diamond Club near the Astros' on-deck circle. Once Reddick was shown on the video screen between innings, fans shouted out his trademark Ric Flair celebration throughout the rest of the game, which the Astros won 11-2.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Star Power Index: Vlad Jr., Tatis and Ohtani apply for membership in the Bombs Double Years Guild

Welcome to the MLB Star Power Index -- a weekly undertaking that determines with awful authority which players are dominating the current zeitgeist of the sport, at least according to the narrow perceptions of this miserable scribe. While one's presence on this list is often celebratory in nature, it can also be for purposes of lamentation or ridicule. The players listed are in no particular order, just like the phone book.
MLBaudacy.com

Padres lose to Angels 10-2

The Padres lost to the Angels 10-2 on Saturday night, as Ryan Weathers again struggled to match his early season form. After the game, Jayce Tingler discussed the loss.
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Tatis, Paddack help Padres to much-needed win

The San Diego Padres, fresh off a rare Sunday off-day, picked up a win against a bad Diamondbacks team on the road. Something that has eluded them for much of the season. The Padres put up five runs in the first three innings, jumping on Tyler Gilbert, who did not have the same luck as he did in his no-hitter against the Padres. Chris Paddack returned from the injured list, putting together a rare strong outing, and despite a seventh-inning grand slam allowed by Emilio Pagan, the Padres held on to win.
MLBdallassun.com

Kyle Tucker, Carlos Correa homer as Astros top Padres

Kyle Tucker slugged a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning to help the Houston Astros post a 6-3 victory over the host San Diego Padres on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. Carlos Correa contributed a three-run blast for Houston (79-55), which increased its lead in...
MLBoklahoman.com

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers (80-47) and San Diego Padres (68-60) wrap up their three-game set at Petco Park with the series finale's first pitch scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Dodgers vs. Padres odds with MLB picks and predictions. L.A. beat San Diego 5-3 in...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Astros vs. Padres prediction, line: Houston the pick

The Houston Astros are in good shape to win the AL West and will have Jose Urquidy on the mound for the first time since June as they face a San Diego Padres team that has plenty of its own ailments in the starting rotation. The Padres give Jake Arrieta...
MLBchatsports.com

Astros Crushed By Padres, 10-2

Tonight’s game started out positive for the Astros as Yuli Gurriel put the Astros on the board early with an RBI single to make 1-0 in the top of the 1st. Framber Valdez seemed to be holding his own on the mound. Then Kyle Tucker announced his presence by launching a home run to centerfield to make it 2-0 in the top of the second. Things were going in the right direction.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Slugs massive long ball

Machado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double Saturday in a 10-2 victory versus Houston. The third baseman's 453-foot moonshot in the seventh inning was his longest of the campaign and his second-longest as a Padre, per Bernie Wilson of the Associated Press. Machado has collected four multi-hit efforts during his current eight-game hitting streak, during which he is slashing .353/.405/.647 with two homers, four doubles and five RBI.
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. (4 RBIs) powers Padres past Astros

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run single in the second inning and added a two-run homer in the eighth as the San Diego Padres pulled away for a 10-2 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Saturday night. San Diego (72-64) won for only the sixth time in 21 games...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Cronenworth homers in 9th, Padres win; Stanek, Astros tumble

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — As he rounded third base and flung off his batting helmet in anticipation of a wild celebration after his first career walk-off home run, Jake Cronenworth of the San Diego Padres had two thoughts racing through his mind. “I've always had the same feeling, just...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros fall to Padres on Jake Cronenworth's walkoff homer

SAN DIEGO — Blame the ball called a strike, the splitter Ryne Stanek spun in the middle of the strike zone or the unanticipated absence of an All-Star closer. Dusty Baker lamented all of the above. The Astros crumbled under the circumstances, but can only criticize themselves for allowing them magnified meaning.
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres’ offense explodes in 10-2 win

The San Diego Padres used two four-run innings to push themselves past the Houston Astros, 10-2. Facing left-handed starting pitcher Framber Valdez, Padres manager Jayce Tingler stacked the lineup with right-handed bats to combat Valdez and his curveball/sinker combo. In the second inning, the Padres sat back on Valdez and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy