Machado, Myers, Tatis homer in Padres' 10-2 win vs. Astros

The San Diego Padres, fresh off a rare Sunday off-day, picked up a win against a bad Diamondbacks team on the road. Something that has eluded them for much of the season. The Padres put up five runs in the first three innings, jumping on Tyler Gilbert, who did not have the same luck as he did in his no-hitter against the Padres. Chris Paddack returned from the injured list, putting together a rare strong outing, and despite a seventh-inning grand slam allowed by Emilio Pagan, the Padres held on to win.