CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Basquiat’s Friends & Collaborators Sound Off On Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Tiffany’s Ad

By Karlton Jahmal
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay-Z and Beyoncé starred in a Tiffany & Co. ad this summer that has been stirring up some controversy. The ad features a painting by Basquiat called "Equals Pi." The piece has not been seen for years before Tiffany's rolled it out for their commercial. The idea of Jay-Z and Beyoncé with a rare Basquiat seemed like a great idea, however, some of the artist's old friends and colleagues aren't thrilled with the ad.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Collaborators#Tiffany Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Jay-Z Reveals Main Reason Why He Loves Working With Wife Beyonce

Such a proud husband. Jay-Z raved over his wife, Beyoncé, when reflecting on working together. “She’s super detail-oriented, obviously, as you can see from her work,” the rapper, 51, told Entertainment Tonight at the 18th anniversary of the 40/40 Club on Saturday, August 28. “She’s an incredibly hard worker, super talented, very inspiring.”
CelebritiesIn Style

Beyoncé Shared a Rare Glimpse of Twins Rumi and Sir in a New Ivy Park Video

Oh, how Beyoncé has blessed us over the past week. First, she provided us with a cinematic sneak peek at Ivy Park's Rodeo collection, then she gave us a rare interview (complete with anecdotes about Queen Bey's beykeeping!), and now she's gifted us with an even rarer treat: a glimpse of her and Jay-Z's 4-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Beyoncé and Daughter Rumi Are Dressed to Impress for Private Helicopter Trip

Beyoncé always knows how to make an entrance, and she did just that in her latest Instagram post. The singer shared a sweet boomerang of her walking hand in hand with her daughter, Rumi, as they made their way to a private helicopter for a little trip. It's unclear where they flew off to, but Bey was sure to make the most of the moment, sharing several photos of her outfit along with the cute family clip.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Cozy Up in Glamorous Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Watch: Beyonce Intentionally Separates Stage Persona & Personal Life. For the Carters, everything is love. In an intimate campaign for Tiffany & Co. celebrating modern love, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are starring as the newest faces for the luxury brand, with their longtime love story front and center. For the couple—who share Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—this will be no case of déjà vu since it marks the first time the two have appeared in a campaign together. The "ABOUT LOVE" collection, set for a fall release, centers around a vision celebrating the brand's newest creative direction.
CelebritiesComplex

Benny the Butcher Reveals Jay-Z’s Heard His Drake Collab, Says Hov Doesn’t Take Rivalries ‘Personal’

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation’s 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga’s mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn’t have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Rocks Flared Jeans In Sweet New PDA Photos With Husband Jay-Z

Hello from the Carters! Beyoncé stuns in stylish flared jeans in new smiley photos with husband Jay-Z. Good evening from the Carters. Beyoncé shared sweet new snapshots with Jay-Z on Instagram. The “Mood 4 Eva” singer, 40, and her rapper husband, real name Shawn Carter, 51, are all smiles as they wrap one hand around each other in the photos shared on Wednesday, Sept. 8 that appear to have been taken on a boat.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Beyoncé Is First Black Woman to Wear Iconic ‘Tiffany Diamond’ in New Ad Campaign

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled the first part of its new ad campaign, “About Love,” starring Beyoncé and Jay-Z. It marks the first time the couple has appeared in a campaign together. A photo released on Monday morning shows Beyoncé wearing the 19th-century 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. She is just the fourth person to wear the iconic bauble and the first Black woman to do so. Lady Gaga wore it to the 2019 Oscars and Audrey Hepburn donned the diamond in publicity pics for 1961’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Jay-Z wears Jean Schlumberger’s legendary Bird on a Rock brooch, reconstructed as a pair of...
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

Beyoncé Looks Like Real-Life Barbie With Her Glam Style at Husband Jay-z's Event

Beyoncé served major looks in her "Freakum Dress." The Grammy-winning artist is known for her head-turning fashion, and her latest ensemble did exactly that. On Saturday, Aug. 28, the "Savage" singer made a rare public appearance and showed off her fabulous Versace outfit, in which she looked like a real-life Barbie. Posting a series of images on Instagram, Beyoncé posed in a skin-tight black halter dress that featured a gold safety pin brooch. She added a pop of color with hot pink accessories, such as a vibrant coat, matching platform pumps and a diamond-adorned handbag. In one picture, the "I Care" musician also sipped on the luxury brand's Medusa...
Real EstateNew York Post

Inside the $42 million Bel Air mansion from Beyoncé’s Tiffany ad

The only thing more expensive than Beyoncé’s $30 million Tiffany diamond necklace is the $42 million mansion where the ad campaign was shot. Beyoncé’s most recent Tiffany & Co. photoshoot, where she became the fourth woman to wear a 128.54-carat yellow gem, took place in a Bel Air mansion mansion designed by Zoltan Pali.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Peek Inside Jay-Z’s Los Angeles Office Space

Jay-Z may famously have 99 problems, but finding a suitable place to get some work done isn’t one. The hip-hop icon and entrepreneur opened up the Los Angeles headquarters of Roc Nation to Architectural Digest, and the zen retreat is quite the contrast to the loud, flashy New York City-vibe the rapper (real name: Shawn Carter) is instantly associated with.
NFLWashington Post

Sorry, Beyoncé, but Tiffany’s blood diamonds aren’t a girl’s best friend

Diamonds, I’m sorry to say, aren’t Beyoncé’s best friend — even if the Grammy Award-winning artist and her new corporate partner, Tiffany and Co., would like to make it so. On Monday, Tiffany released a new campaign featuring Beyoncé, husband Jay-Z — and the famed 128.54 carat yellow Tiffany diamond,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z Shares What It’s Like Working With ‘Super Talented’ Wife Beyoncé

Billionaire Jay-Z is revealing what it’s like to collaborate and work with his multitalented wife Beyoncé. The couple celebrated the 18th anniversary of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club. Several stars turned out for the celebration this past weekend, including Beyoncé, Swizz Beatz, Megan Thee Stallion, Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, Van Jones, Fabolous, Victor Cruz, Lil Uzi Vert, Vic Mensa and many more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy