Basquiat’s Friends & Collaborators Sound Off On Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Tiffany’s Ad
Jay-Z and Beyoncé starred in a Tiffany & Co. ad this summer that has been stirring up some controversy. The ad features a painting by Basquiat called "Equals Pi." The piece has not been seen for years before Tiffany's rolled it out for their commercial. The idea of Jay-Z and Beyoncé with a rare Basquiat seemed like a great idea, however, some of the artist's old friends and colleagues aren't thrilled with the ad.www.hotnewhiphop.com
