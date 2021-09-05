CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NJ

1 teen dead, 2 taken to hospital after NJ beach rescue

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — A 17-year-old youth died after he and two teenage companions were pulled from the ocean while swimming at a New Jersey beach, authorities said.

National Parks Service officials said two 17-year-old males and a 17-year-old female got into trouble off Beach B at Sandy Hook National Recreation Area on Saturday afternoon.

Parks service representative Daphne Yun said they were rescued by lifeguards, rangers and emergency medical technicians at the Sandy Hook unit of Gateway National Recreation Area.

Yun said one male was pronounced dead at the scene and the other teenagers were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, where a condition report wasn’t immediately available. Yun said she didn’t have the names and hometowns of the teens.

Yun said Beach B is an “unprotected, non-lifeguarded area” and said visitors should swim only where and when lifeguards are present.

—-

This story has been corrected to correct dateline to Highlands rather than Sandy Hook.

