SUNY Cortland President announces not-yet-vaccinated students are running out of time before getting de-registered

Press release from Tompkins Cortland Community College. With the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week, Tompkins Cortland Community College will now require vaccinations for all students living on campus, taking in-person classes, or utilizing any in-person services on the main campus in Dryden or either extension center in Ithaca or Cortland. The College is following a mandate from SUNY that requires students complete their vaccination shots before September 27. Students that fail to provide proof of vaccination by September 27 will be removed from on-campus housing and in-person classes. Requests for medical or religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate must be submitted to the College with documentation by September 1.