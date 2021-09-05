CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cortland, NY

SUNY Cortland President announces not-yet-vaccinated students are running out of time before getting de-registered

By Guest Contributor
cortlandvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNY Cortland President Erik J. Bitterbaum sent the following message warning unvaccinated students that they are running out of time to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before getting de-registered. Dear students,. To avoid being automatically de-registered and removed from your classes, all not-yet-vaccinated SUNY Cortland students without an approved exemption must...

cortlandvoice.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortland, NY
Cortland, NY
Health
Cortland, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Cortland#Suny Cortland#Johnson Johnson Janssen#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Cortland, NYcortlandvoice.com

Tompkins Cortland Community College: COVID-19 vaccinations required for all students on campus

Press release from Tompkins Cortland Community College. With the FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week, Tompkins Cortland Community College will now require vaccinations for all students living on campus, taking in-person classes, or utilizing any in-person services on the main campus in Dryden or either extension center in Ithaca or Cortland. The College is following a mandate from SUNY that requires students complete their vaccination shots before September 27. Students that fail to provide proof of vaccination by September 27 will be removed from on-campus housing and in-person classes. Requests for medical or religious exemptions to the vaccine mandate must be submitted to the College with documentation by September 1.
Potsdam, NYinformnny.com

Deadline arrives for SUNY COVID-19 vaccine requirement

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A deadline is here for all students attending institutions within the State University of New York. As required by New York State, all SUNY and CUNY students are now required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This requirement was made after the Pfizer vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month.
Murray, KYCorbin Times Tribune

Murray State SGA president wants 80% vaccination rate from students

In a public letter to his classmates, SGA President Ian Puckett says vaccinations are the only way to keep hosting student activities and keep student life going as normal. Puckett says he wants to see 80% of Murray State's student body vaccinated by the end of the fall 2021 semester.
Tompkins County, NYwrfi.org

TC3 and all of SUNY to require students to get Vaccinated

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY -- TC3 is following SUNY’s student vaccination mandate made after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine earlier this week. Now all institutions of higher education in Tompkins County have vaccine requirements for students starting class this for Fall 2021. Students attending TC3 must complete their vaccination...
CollegesUC Daily Campus

Interim President announces full vaccination requirement for UConn employees

On Aug. 17, University of Connecticut Interim President Dr. Andrew Agwunobi announced in a letter that all UConn Health and university campuses employees at all must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as students return to in-person classes this fall. “As you are aware, at the University of Connecticut and UConn...
Educationsoutheastarrow.com

President Vargas introduces vaccine incentive to SEMO students in email

On Thursday, Aug. 26, Southeast President Carlos Vargas sent out a campus-wide email announcing a vaccine incentive for students, which could lead to a week-long Thanksgiving break instead of the planned three day break. The goal is to reach a 70% vaccination rate of students, faculty and staff by Nov 1.
Bowling Green, OHPosted by
The Blade

BGSU announces all students, staff must get coronavirus vaccine

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University officials announced that all employees and students will have to get their coronavirus vaccinations before Dec. 1. Officials announced Thursday that students who fail to submit paperwork by Nov. 30 showing proof of their vaccination status — or who don’t receive an approved exemption — won’t be allowed to enroll in in-person courses or live on campus in the spring. Faculty and staff members likewise “may be subject to discipline in accordance with University policy and applicable collective bargaining agreements,” a news release shows.
EducationFingerLakes1

Should students eligible for COVID vaccine get the shot before returning to in-person learning?

Should parents get their students vaccinated before heading back to school? While children under 12 still are not eligible to get the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines – those over that age are eligible. It has put some parents in a tough spot – as they weigh the uncertainties of vaccination, against the risk of returning to in-person learning without some protections.
Erie County, NYWKBW-TV

UB students have highest vaccination rate within SUNY school system

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the Erie County Department of Health, about 60% of Erie County residents are fully vaccinated. “Yes, you may get a breakthrough infection, but you know what, you’ll be inconvenienced for a day or two. But you’re still going to be alive,” Dr. Nancy Nielsen from the UB Jacobs School of Medicine said.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State is Mandating That All These People Take the Vaccine [List]

Here is a list of all the professions and people that New York State is requiring to get vaccinated against COVID-19. New York's first female governor, Kathy Hochul, announced yesterday, August 24, 2021, that all school personnel in the state will be required to take the vaccine. She made the announcement on her first day in office, outlining her plan for protecting students in NY,
Posted by
CBS New York

Monday Is Deadline For New York State Workers To Get COVID Vaccine

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is the deadline for all New York state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate before stepping down. Unvaccinated state employees will be tested for the coronavirus on a weekly basis. Monday is also the deadline for health care workers at state-run hospitals to get vaccinated. They must get the shot; there is no weekly testing option. There’s also a Labor Day vaccination deadline in Yonkers. All municipal and school district employees must show proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy