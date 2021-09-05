Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals 9/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
An AL Central battle between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals continues at the Kauffman Field on Sunday afternoon. The series is split with the Royals defeating the White Sox by 5 runs in the series opener and the White Sox defeating the Royals in game 2 by three runs. Chicago leads the division at 79-57, trailed by Cleveland by 10 ½ games. Kansas City holds a 60-75 record and is in fourth-place in the same division.
