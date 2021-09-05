CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals 9/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 4 days ago

An AL Central battle between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals continues at the Kauffman Field on Sunday afternoon. The series is split with the Royals defeating the White Sox by 5 runs in the series opener and the White Sox defeating the Royals in game 2 by three runs. Chicago leads the division at 79-57, trailed by Cleveland by 10 ½ games. Kansas City holds a 60-75 record and is in fourth-place in the same division.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Singer
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Yasmani Grandal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox#Cease#The White Sox#Indians#The Kansas City Royals#Major League Baseball#Bskc Mlb Odds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Explaining no top-100 prospects

Southridge's Colson Montgomery (2) fields a grounder during the Mater Dei Wildcats vs Southridge Raiders baseball game at Bosse Field Monday, April 29, 2019. Southridge Vs Mater Dei 34. The Chicago White Sox does not currently have any top-100 Major League Baseball prospects according to MLB dot com. That is...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Playing catch Tuesday

Rodon (shoulder) will play catch Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday that Rodon is "penciled in" to start one of the team's weekend games against the Red Sox, but a final decision on his status hasn't been reached. The White Sox will likely get a better idea of the southpaw's availability based on how he feels after Tuesday's throwing session.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 3 big moves to consider this winter

Currently, all systems are a go on the south side of Chicago. Even though Lynn and Giolito are on the IL, Lynn is only supposed to miss one start and hopefully, Giolito will be back fully healthy in time for the postseason. The Chicago White Sox currently has as legitimate of a shot as any contender in the league to make a deep playoff run but the health of the rotation is of utmost importance if you’re Tony La Russa.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 9/5/2021

Orioles at Yankees—MLB pick is Baltimore Orioles on the run line +1.5 runs at +130 Starting for Baltimore is Keegan Akin. The lefthander has showed improved form as in his past two starts allowed two earned runs in twelve innings resulting in wins each game. Corey Kluber counters for the Yankees. Kluber past four starts surrendered eleven earned runs in 22 innings of work. Orioles have won two of four after beating the Yankees on Saturday afternoon 4-3. New York has now lost four of six. Past five games New York is batting .211 against lefthanders. Play Baltimore run line +1.5 runs at +130.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The RBI race is really heating up now

We all know about how great Jose Abreu has been for the Chicago White Sox in his MLB career. He is now becoming known as one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. His bat has been elite for a long time and he also plays some Gold Glove first base on defense. His value has been second to no player to put on that uniform for a very long time. When it is all said and done, he could be a top-five player in the history of the team.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Jose Abreu among best of Cuba’s MLB legacy

Jose Abreu has had himself a tremendous career since joining the Chicago White Sox as a 27-year-old rookie back in 2014. He is the reigning American League MVP. He has a chance to be the first player since Cecil Fielder from 1990-92 to lead the AL in RBIs for three consecutive years (as well as lead all of MLB in that category over that time). He is also a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner for first base, three-time All-Star, and Rookie of the Year Award winner.
MLBAthletics Nation

Game Thread #138: A’s vs. White Sox

The Oakland A’s are down but not out. They just got swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, and they’ve got 25 games remaining to get themselves back into playoff position. That begins Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox at the Coliseum. The A’s start with James Kaprielian on the mound....
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: On bench Thursday

Moncada isn't starting Thursday's game against the Athletics, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Moncada drew starts in each of the last three games and went 3-for-12 with two doubles, a run, a walk and four strikeouts. Romy Gonzalez will take his place at the hot corner and bat sixth.
MLBnumberfire.com

Eloy Jimenez (knee) sidelined Wednesday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics. Jimenez exited Tuesday's game after being struck in the knee by a foul ball while in the dugout. X-rays came back negative and he can be considered day-to-day for now. Andrew Vaughn is moving to left field Wednesday in place of Jimenez. Gavin Sheets is serving as the White Sox's designated hitter again and batting fifth. Brian Goodwin is returning to the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Romy Gonzalez gets his first MLB hit

The Chicago White Sox played a terrible baseball game on Wednesday. It was a bad showing after a very nice win the night before. The Cleveland Indians lost earlier in the day so the magic number dropped to 14. The Houston Astros also lost so the White Sox say right behind them in the race for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Outside of that, there was only one other good thing to come from the day.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cleveland Indians vs Boston Red Sox 9/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians will go against the Boston Red Sox in MLB action in Fenway Park, Boston, MA, on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Indians will travel here after their game against the Royals on Wednesday night. The Indians won the game by a score of 5-3 in 11 innings. Cleveland presently has a 66-64 overall record this season. Cleveland has a total of 1020 hits on the season, but their average is only .237.
MLBtonyspicks.com

St Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The American Family Field will play host to the second installment of a three-game set between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The St. Louis Cardinals dominated the Milwaukee Brewers with a 15-4 blowout on Friday. The Cardinals improved to 69-64 and are in third place in the NL Central Division while the Brewers lead the Division at 82-54.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Cincinnati Reds 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Great American Ball Park will host the second game in a three-game interleague series between the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. The Tigers lead the series after a massive 15-5 victory against the Reds. Detroit improves to 64-72 and are in third-place at the AL Central Division while the Reds drop to 72-64, still in second-place at the NL Central Division, 10 games behind the Brewers.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Francisco Giants 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants will meet at Oracle Park as the top two teams in the league continue their face-off in MLB action this Saturday night. The Dodgers are coming in at 85-50 and are currently second place in the National League West Division, trailing just a game behind the Giants. On the other hand, the Giants are at 86-49 on the season and are looking forward to claiming another win as they grabbed the first spot in the NL West Division.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Colorado Rockies 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves will battle against the Diamondbacks in Game 3 of their 4-game series at Coors Field in Denver, CO on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). The Braves slid back to the losing column after the Rockies edged them to a score of 3-4 yesterday. 2B Ozzie Albies had a solo home run while 3B Austin Riley and LF Eddie Rosario each had a double and an RBI with Riley having a pair of hits in the loss. Atlanta is still in the top position at 71-63 in the National League East Division.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs San Diego Padres 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The battle between the Houston Astros and San Diego continues at Petco Park on Saturday. This will be the second installment in a three-game weekend series. The Astros won the opener by three runs improving their record to 79-55 and are still in the lead at the AL West Division. The Padres dropped to 71-64, in third-place at the NL West Division, 15 games behind the Giants.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Seattle Mariners vs Arizona Diamondbacks 9/4/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Seattle Mariners will battle against the Diamondbacks in Game 2 of 3 at Chase Field, Arizona on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 8:10 PM (EDT). Seattle earned its 3rd victory in a row after edging Arizona in Game 1 to a score of 6-5 yesterday. The Mariners (73-62) trail Boston by 4 games for the push in the final AL Wild Card spot. OF Jared Kelenic homered and drove in the game-winning run with a single in the tenth inning for the win against Arizona.

Comments / 0

Community Policy