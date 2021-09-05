CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers 9/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
The St. Louis Cardinals (69-65) will take on the Milwaukee Brewers (83-54) in Game 3 of a three-game weekend battle at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 2:10 PM ET. St. Louis split the first two installments of a three-game weekend series versus the Milwaukee Brewers at 15-4 in the series opener on Friday and a 0-4 shutout loss on Saturday. The Cardinals will engage in a rubber match against the Brewers to win the series on Sunday. In winning the opening match, Pitcher Adam Wainwright finished 6.1 innings of play while allowing one earned run on four base hits with three bases on balls awarded and struck out four batters in picking up the win. In Game 2, St. Louis failed to score and hit only three shots with one error committed against Milwaukee in defeat. Starter Kwang-Hyun Kim earned the loss after 1.2 innings of work while giving away four earned runs on seven hits with one walk granted and striking out one-hitter of the Brew Crew.

www.tonyspicks.com

