Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Zachary Levi Teases More Action From the Shazam Family

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has revealed that Billy Batson's second superhero adventure is almost in the can. The sequel took a long time to begin filming thanks to the Covid shutdown, and it has taken longer to shoot the movie than the original, but it seems that with principal photography almost done, the movie will have no issues being ready for its release in 2023. There has been a lot of buzz about the movie, which follows on from 2019's Shazam! which provided an unexpected hit, and of course led to the spin-off movie, Black Adam, which stars Dwayne Johnson and is expected to arrive in 2022.