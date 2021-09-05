Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Zachary Levi Teases More Action From the Shazam Family
Shazam! Fury of the Gods has officially wrapped filming with returning director David F. Sandberg and a cast led by Zachary Levi. The new movie will see the return of the entire "Shazamily" with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. The returning younger cast will include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Fulton. The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Recently, Levi did a panel at Dragon Con (via The Direct) and teased what's to come for the powered family.comicbook.com
