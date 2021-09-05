New owners of notorious gangster Al Capone's Miami Beach mansion set it for demolition after $10.75 million purchase

Al Capone's nine-bedroom Miami Beach, Florida, home is set for demolition after being purchased this summer. REUTERS/One Sotheby's International Realty/Handout via Reuters

Al Capone's home in Miami Beach, Florida, is set for demolition.

The new owners, who purchased the nine-bedroom home for $10.75 million, say it has flood damage.

They plan to replace it with an eight-bedroom home with a spa, a jacuzzi, and a sauna.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

A Florida home once owned by the Chicago mob boss Al Capone is set for demolition. The Miami Beach mansion was purchased this summer for $10.75 million, though it was originally listed for nearly $15 million .

Capone, the Prohibition-era gangster known as "Scarface," bought the home for $40,000 in 1928 and later died there from a heart attack in 1947, according to the Associated Press . He spent $200,000 adding a 7-foot-high wall, searchlights, and a gatehouse, Elle Decor reported .

The mansion is suspected to be where Capone and his gang plotted the Saint Valentine's Day Massacre, an ambush that left seven rival gang members dead.

The developer Todd Glaser, one of the new owners of the home, said it had flood damage and standing water beneath it, the AP reported, citing the Miami Herald .

"The house is a piece of crap," Glaser told Herald. "It's a disgrace to Miami Beach."

Glaser and the other owner, Nelson Gonzalez, plan to turn the nine-bedroom mansion into an eight-bedroom home with eight bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a spa, and a sauna, the AP reported. It is possible the mansion could be deemed historic to the city of Miami Beach, but Glaser dismissed the possibility.

Other Capone memorabilia have hit the market in recent years. His bulletproof 1928 Cadillac sedan was listed for $1 million in 2020.

Nearly 175 of Capone's belongings are set to be auctioned off in October by his surviving granddaughters.

Correction: A previous version of this story said Capone's daughters were auctioning off items. Capone had no daughters. His surviving granddaughters are auctioning off items, according to The New York Times.