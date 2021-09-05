Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 6
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some things happening in our region the week of Sept. 6. Throughout Labor Day Weekend Senator Bernie Sanders will be hosting town hall meetings. The topic is the senator’s historic $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. The senator’s office says this bill will include efforts to address climate change, expansion of the child tax credit, investments in child care, the paid family leave provision, expansion of Medicare, and the free community college proposal. Click here to access Bernie Sanders Town Meeting information.www.wcax.com
Comments / 0