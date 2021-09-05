CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, VT

Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 6

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some things happening in our region the week of Sept. 6. Throughout Labor Day Weekend Senator Bernie Sanders will be hosting town hall meetings. The topic is the senator’s historic $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. The senator’s office says this bill will include efforts to address climate change, expansion of the child tax credit, investments in child care, the paid family leave provision, expansion of Medicare, and the free community college proposal. Click here to access Bernie Sanders Town Meeting information.

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
City
Waterbury, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Paid Family Leave#Wcax#Medicare#Annual Forum#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy