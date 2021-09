Chesapeake Life Center has planned programs through the fall to help adult grievers in the community work through their loss in ways that best meet their needs. The Anne Arundel County Walking Group for Grievers will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, Maryland. It will begin with an easy walk suitable for most fitness levels. After, all will pause to share their experience and talk about ways to use the outdoors as a means of healing. The cost to participate is $10 to help with pavilion rental.