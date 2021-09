Seth Lowe got into distilling the way many people do — as a hobby. A service-industry veteran since age 18, his original goal was to make gifts for friends and family. Maybe it was the copper alembic still he used, which has a 1,200-year-old history that includes, among other things, alchemy — but after giving away bottles of a spiced whiskey for Christmas gifts to rave reviews, he realized he might have gold on his hands.