CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Will we see relief from smoky skies this holiday weekend?

By Cesar Cornejo
ABC 4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday Utah!. Hope you’re enjoying the long weekend despite the smoky skies that still hang over much of the Great Basin and northern Utah. The wildfire smoke from out West still pours into our area throughout the day on Sunday, as a high-pressure system builds over central California. This will be the main source of smoke for us, reaching levels that make it unhealthy for certain groups in northern Utah.

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoky#Hot Weather#Salt Lake City#Central California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy