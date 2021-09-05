Kurt Angle Was Surprised By Reports Daniel Bryan Is Leaving WWE

Is Kevin Owens headed to AEW? Has Vince Russo rejoined WWE? When will the Iiconics make their post-WWE debut? All those questions and more will be answered, my friends!. Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and for years I spent my time rounding up my political enemies and having them executed, but now instead I round up wrestling rumors from around the web and bring them to you here in The People's Dirt Sheet Rumor Roundup. And my friends, I can honestly say that I enjoy the latter more, even if I do occasionally miss the sounds of tortured dissidents crying out for mercy. Then again, I can always just read one of Chad McMahon's ratings articles for a similar effect, comrades. Haw haw haw haw!