WWE

Kurt Angle Was Surprised By Reports Daniel Bryan Is Leaving WWE

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Bryan is AEW-bound if the reports are correct, and Kurt Angle was very surprised to hear them. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Wrestling Inc and weighed in the rumors, plus more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:. On the reports that Daniel Bryan is...

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Reveals Why He Really Quit WWE

Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, discussed why he left WWE for AEW after the end of AEW All Out, as seen in the tweets below. Adam Cole also debuted, reuniting with The Elite. Jim Ross ‘botched’ a major WWE star’s AEW debut. Former WWE Superstar and current AEW...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan & Nikki Bella Bombshell Leaks

Why would someone like Daniel Bryan ruin anything for anyone let alone something for Nikki Bella? Well, it’s not all what it seems to be as Nikki Bella had high hopes for Daniel Bryan to stay with the WWE, but as all of us know by now, that’s just not the way that things panned out. We may even be seeing Daniel Bryan at All Out if everything goes as planned on that end. Daniel Bryan has revealed to AEW fans why he really quit WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Drops AEW All Out Bombshell

WWE star Sasha Banks seemingly teased a huge debut at AEW All Out. There has been a buzz regarding the AEW debut of Daniel Bryan and amid this, ‘The Boss’ dropped a cryptic Tweet to tease the fans. Sasha Bank hints on Daniel Bryan AEW debut. The latest tweet has...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Another “Major” Name Coming To AEW (Other Than Daniel Bryan)

One more? The biggest wrestling story of the weekend so far has been CM Punk making his AEW debut. That is the kind of thing that can offer a heck of a shakeup and that seems to have been the case so far. What makes this even more interesting is the fact that Punk might not be the only big name coming to AEW. It seems that we know the second name, but what if there was a third?
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AJ Lee Reacts To Daniel Bryan’s AEW Debut

AJ Lee couldn’t contain her excitement when Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) showed up during the closing stages of Sunday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view. Lee was involved in a storyline with Team Hell No (Kane and Bryan) back in 2012-13. She was also Danielson’s kayfabe girlfriend a few years before that.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

CM Punk ‘Insulted’ By Daniel Bryan In AEW?

CM Punk mentioned in his AEW debut promo the day he left wrestling was in 2005 when he left ROH (and signed with WWE). Daniel Bryan said in his promo after AEW All Out that he never left wrestling, he took it with him wherever he went, including WWE. He said it when he wasn’t supposed to say it. Bryan also said he loved working in WWE.
WWEPWMania

Tony Khan Comments On Daniel Bryan and AEW Signing New Talent

During an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the Daniel Bryan to AEW reports in recent weeks:. “I can’t answer that question. It’s fair for you to ask that question but it’s not anything I could address on the Observer today but it’s fair enough for you to ask it. He’s one of the all-time greats.”
WWEstillrealtous.com

Daniel Bryan Shows Off New Look

It’s been a while since fans have seen Daniel Bryan as he last appeared on WWE programming when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on the April 30 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, Daniel Bryan is still a very hot topic in the professional wrestling community...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: CM Punk Teases Daniel Bryan’s AEW Debut, Big Pete Dunne – WWE NXT Update

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWEchatsports.com

Daniel Bryan Becomes All Elite at 'All Out'

CM Punk is back. And Daniel Bryan is now All Elite. All Out went off the air with Bryan–now known by his real name of Bryan Danielson–getting the upper hand in a brawl against The Elite, which now features Adam Cole, who made his AEW debut just moments prior, shocking the crowd by turning heel. Danielson’s debut was nothing short of epic, instantly becoming one of the signature moments in AEW’s short yet illustrious history.
WWEbleedingcool.com

Kevin Owens to AEW Confirmed? Plus More Wrestling News and Hot Goss

Is Kevin Owens headed to AEW? Has Vince Russo rejoined WWE? When will the Iiconics make their post-WWE debut? All those questions and more will be answered, my friends!. Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, and for years I spent my time rounding up my political enemies and having them executed, but now instead I round up wrestling rumors from around the web and bring them to you here in The People's Dirt Sheet Rumor Roundup. And my friends, I can honestly say that I enjoy the latter more, even if I do occasionally miss the sounds of tortured dissidents crying out for mercy. Then again, I can always just read one of Chad McMahon's ratings articles for a similar effect, comrades. Haw haw haw haw!
WWEwmleader.com

Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho debut at AEW ‘All Out’

Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole have arrived in All Elite Wrestling. The former WWE champion — whose real name is Bryan Danielson — and former NXT champion Adam Cole debuted at AEW’s “All Out” pay-per-view at the NOW Arena in Chicago on Sunday night. Cole, whose contract with WWE recently...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Tony Khan opens up on Daniel Bryan

After the hit of CM Punk's signature, will the next big name to join the AEW roster be Daniel Bryan (almost certainly with his real name of Bryan Danielson)? A question that wrestling fans from all over the world have been asking for weeks, and to which the most authoritative source has decided to answer.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brie Bella Reveals If She’s Quitting WWE

Daniel Bryan made his huge debut on AEW All Out just before the show was over. The pop that we heard was right up there with the pop that we heard when CM Punk debuted not too long ago. Before Bryan debuted, we had Adam Cole come out which also garnered a huge pop. Do you know who else could get a huge pop if she decided to join Daniel Bryan in AEW? That’s right – Brie Bella. Could we see this happening? AEW Star ‘Humiliated’ By WWE In Text Messages.
WWEringsidenews.com

Daniel Bryan Changes Up His Look Before Expected AEW Debut

Bryan Danielson’s name came up in a big way when CM Punk told AEW fans that they will have to be patient for those “Yes” chants to land properly. This was huge news and seemed to confirm that the Yes Movement is on its way to All Elite Wrestling. Daniel Bryan will have a new look when he does make that big debut.

