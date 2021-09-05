CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban say they have entered capital of holdout Afghan region

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The Taliban said on Sunday their forces had fought their way into the provincial capital of the Panjshir valley, their latest claim of progress in fighting against opposition forces holding out in the area north of Kabul. There was no immediate response from the National Resistance Front of...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahmad Shah Massoud
Person
Ahmad Massoud
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Reuters#Nrfa#Twitter#Pakistanis#Italian#Emergency#Panjshir#Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
WorldPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: US says al-Qaida could regenerate in Afghanistan

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. “That’s the nature of the organization,” he told a...
Politicstalesbuzz.com

China shares supposed video of Taliban using US planes as toys

China has mocked the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan by sharing footage that supposedly shows Taliban fighters turning abandoned US military planes into toys. Chinese governmental official Lijian Zhao, who is the spokesperson for the foreign ministry, tweeted the video Thursday. “The graveyard of EMPIRES and their WAR MACHINES....
ProtestsRebel Yell

Afghanistan | Taliban appoint ministers, two dead in protests

(Kabul) The Taliban appointed key ministers of their government on Tuesday, led by Mohammad Hassan Akhund, a former close friend of their founder Mullah Omar, when the protests against their regime took a deadly turn for the first time. Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 7:04 am Updated at 2:14...
U.S. Politicsnwaonline.com

Blinken: Taliban must earn world legitimacy

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that any legitimacy or international support for the Taliban "will have to be earned" after Afghanistan's new rulers announced an interim government that drew a deeply skeptical Western response. The secretary of state and his German counterpart...
WorldNBC Chicago

Taliban Claim to Take Last Holdout Afghan Province; Resistance Says It Continues Fight

The Taliban said Monday they seized the last province not in their control after their blitz through Afghanistan last month, overrunning forces who had opposed their takeover. Thousands of Taliban fighters charged into eight districts of Panjshir province overnight, according to witnesses from the area who spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared for their safety. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that the province, which is north of the capital, was now held by their fighters.
WorldUS News and World Report

Taliban, Opposition Fight for Afghan Holdout Province of Panjshir

(Reuters) - Taliban and opposition forces battled on Saturday to control the Panjshir Valley north of Kabul, the last Afghan province holding out against the Islamist group, with both sides claiming to have the upper hand without producing conclusive evidence. The Taliban, which took power in the rest of the...
ProtestsNew York Post

Afghan women protest against Taliban rule, as warning shots disperse crowd

KABUL, Afghanistan — Shortly before midday Tuesday in Kabul’s Shar-e-Naw district, hundreds of young women — joined by hundreds of men — stormed toward Afghanistan’s presidential palace in vehement protest against the Taliban’s rule. “Death to Pakistan, death to the Taliban, death to the ones who cheated our country,” they...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

New Taliban government begins work as protests grow

A new Taliban interim government drawn exclusively from loyalist ranks formally began work Wednesday, with established hardliners in all key posts and no women -â despite previous promises to form an inclusive administration for all Afghans. As they transition from militant force to governing power, the Taliban are already facing opposition to their rule, with scattered protests -- many with women at the forefront -- breaking out in cities across the country. After leading a virtual 20-nation ministerial meeting on the Afghan crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said any international legitimacy for the Taliban government would have to be "earned". In the capital Kabul, a small rally on Wednesday was quickly dispersed by armed Taliban security, while Afghan media reported a protest in the northeastern city of Faizabad was also broken up.
Worldwtaq.com

Spanish Foreign Min in Pakistan to evacuate Afghans who helped Spain

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares arrived in Pakistan on Friday to ask for help in securing the evacuation from Afghanistan of people who worked with Spanish forces there. Spain says it has already evacuated more than 2,200 people from Afghanistan, most of them Afghans at risk...
Middle Eastaccesswdun.com

The Latest: Qatar's FM to discuss Afghanistan with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan says Qatar’s foreign minister will arrive in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad to discuss the latest situation in Afghanistan. In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Qatari chief diplomat Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during his day-long visit Thursday will meet with Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other top officials.
Politicstucsonpost.com

'Lives of Afghans will depend on Taliban's governance'

New York [US], September 10 (ANI): Underlining the tough choices available in Afghanistan, UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons said continued global engagement and commitment to the country's people can help steer the situation to its best possible outcome. Speaking at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Afghanistan, the...
Afghanistanwtaq.com

Traumatized and anxious, Afghans evacuees begin life in Australia

SYDNEY (Reuters) – After evacuating Afghanistan, the first of about 3,500 people – mostly women and children – have left Australia’s mandatory hotel quarantine. They are grateful for their escape but worry about those left behind, an aid worker said on Friday. International airlifts began on Aug. 14, when the...
Worldwtaq.com

Cricket-Don’t isolate us, Afghan board pleads after Australia warning

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Afghanistan’s cricket authorities on Friday pleaded with other national teams not to shun it over the country’s new Taliban rulers’ suggestion that they might ban women from the sport. A Taliban representative said on Wednesday he did not think women would be allowed to play cricket...
ProtestsInternational Business Times

Kabul Rallies Called Off After Taliban Outlaws Protests

Protest organisers cancelled rallies in Kabul on Thursday after the Taliban effectively banned demonstrations, warning violators "will face severe legal action". Earlier this week armed fighters dispersed hundreds of protesters in cities across Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, Faizabad in the northeast and in Herat in the west, where two people were shot dead.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy