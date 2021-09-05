Where’s the most expensive gas in Mansfield?

(MANSFIELD, LA) If you’re paying more than $2.88 for gas in the Mansfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.91, with an average price of $2.88 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Mansfield area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 796 Washington Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 796 Washington Ave, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1300 Mcarthur Dr, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 106 Washington Ave, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ -- $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 912 Polk St. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.