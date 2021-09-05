Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Atoka

(ATOKA, OK) Gas prices vary across the Atoka area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Atoka area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Atoka area appeared to be at Shamrock, at 600 S Mississippi Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shamrock 600 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Shell 310 S Mississippi Ave, Atoka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Atoka Fuel at 502 N Mississippi Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.