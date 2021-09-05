Where’s the most expensive gas in Alliance?

(ALLIANCE, NE) If you’re paying more than $3.13 for gas in the Alliance area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.1 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $3.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Alliance area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alliance area appeared to be at Yesway, at 610 E 3Rd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Yesway 610 E 3Rd St, Alliance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Western Cooperative Company 1000 E 3Rd St, Alliance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1640 West 3Rd Street. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.1 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.