Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Romeo

(ROMEO, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.33 for gas in the Romeo area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Romeo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 64111 Van Dyke Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 64111 Van Dyke Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ -- $ 3.59

Shell 200 N Main St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 4.19 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 3.59

Mobil 433 E Saint Clair St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Meijer at 8501 26 Mile Rd. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.