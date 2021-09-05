Where’s the most expensive gas in Big Bear Lake?

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Big Bear Lake?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.74 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.15 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.34 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Big Bear Lake area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Big Bear Lake area appeared to be at Chevron, at 40553 Big Bear Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Big Bear Lake area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 40553 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.89 card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 7-Eleven at 41901 Big Bear Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.