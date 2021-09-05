High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Magee as of Sunday

(MAGEE, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.69 for gas in the Magee area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.86, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Magee area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Travel Stop, at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 3.56 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.56 $ 3.28

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 1539 Simpson Hwy. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.