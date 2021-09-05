Where’s the most expensive gas in Wiggins?
(WIGGINS, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Wiggins?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wiggins area was $2.67 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.75 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Texaco, at 321 W Central Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.00
$3.30
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.87
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1047 Frontage Rd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0