High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Vandalia as of Sunday

(VANDALIA, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Vandalia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.2 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.23 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Vandalia area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mach 1 , at 1333 N Kennedy Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Mach 1 1333 N Kennedy Blvd, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ --

Circle K 127 W Gallatin St, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.93 $ --

Casey's 1310 N 8Th St, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Jack Flash 1820 Veterans Ave, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Pilot Travel Center 10 Hwy I-70, Vandalia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.56 $ 3.87 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 101 Mattes Ave. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.2 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.