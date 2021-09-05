Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Socorro

(SOCORRO, NM) Gas prices vary across the Socorro area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Socorro area was $3.13 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.07 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Socorro area appeared to be at Shell, at 924 S California St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 924 S California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.18

Chevron 1101 N California St , Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 721 S California St, Socorro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.95 $ 3.18

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1007 S California. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.07 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.