Are you overpaying for gas in Lexington? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LEXINGTON, OK) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Lexington area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lexington area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 121 Sw 3Rd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 121 Sw 3Rd St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Country Store 225 N Green Ave, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.14 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Valero 527 S Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2222 Ok-74, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Murphy USA 2035 S Green St, Purcell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shamrock at 108 S Green St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.