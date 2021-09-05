High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Stuttgart as of Sunday

(STUTTGART, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Stuttgart area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stuttgart area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Stuttgart area appeared to be at VP Racing Fuels, at 101 E Michigan St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

VP Racing Fuels 101 E Michigan St, Stuttgart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2117 S Main St, Stuttgart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.08 $ 3.37 $ --

Cenex 1010 E 22Nd St, Stuttgart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 209 W 22Nd St . As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.