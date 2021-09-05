High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Stuttgart as of Sunday
(STUTTGART, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Stuttgart area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stuttgart area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Stuttgart area appeared to be at VP Racing Fuels, at 101 E Michigan St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.08
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$2.99
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Dodge's Store at 209 W 22Nd St . As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
