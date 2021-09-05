Paying too much for gas Page? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PAGE, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Page?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Page area ranged from $3.32 per gallon to $4.32, with an average price of $3.50 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Wahweap Marina, at 100 Lakeshore Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Wahweap Marina 100 Lakeshore Dr, Wahweap

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.32 $ -- $ -- $ 4.32

Shell 1501 Coppermine Rd, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Sinclair 205 S Lake Powell Dr, Page

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.58 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to All American Fuels at 57 S Lake Powell Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.32 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.