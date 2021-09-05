Paying too much for gas Muskegon Heights? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Gas prices vary across the Muskegon Heights area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Muskegon Heights area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.14 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Muskegon Heights area appeared to be at Preet Mart, at 1 W Summit Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Preet Mart 1 W Summit Ave, Muskegon Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Stop N Shop 256 W Broadway Ave, Muskegon Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2204 Glade St, Muskegon Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pic N Pac 5187 Henry St , Norton Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.58 $ 3.91 $ 3.35

Marathon 176 Whitehall Rd, North Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Shell 610 Whitehall Rd, North Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1707 E Sherman Blvd. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.