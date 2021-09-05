Are you overpaying for gas in Pagosa Springs? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Pagosa Springs?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Pagosa Springs area ranged from $3.35 per gallon to $3.43, with an average price of $3.38 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pagosa Springs area appeared to be at Marathon, at 30 N Pagosa Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 30 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.55 $ -- $ --

Sonoco 642 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

Speedway 2537 Eagle Dr, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

City Market 165 Country Center Dr, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.53

Speedway 25 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.33

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Everyday at 300 E Pagosa St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.