Are you overpaying for gas in La Grange? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LA GRANGE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in La Grange?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the La Grange area ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.82 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1926 Sh-159.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the La Grange area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1926 Sh-159, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.95

Exxon 2146 Us-77 S, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1704 E Sh-71 Bypass, La Grange

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1871 Sh-71. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.