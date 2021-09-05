Paying too much for gas Shallotte? Analysis shows most expensive station
(SHALLOTTE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Shallotte area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Shallotte area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Shallotte area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 20 Naber Dr Sw.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Shallotte area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.68
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 4557 Main St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
