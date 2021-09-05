Are you overpaying for gas in Pearsall? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PEARSALL, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Pearsall?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.9, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pearsall area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Pearsall area appeared to be at Chevron, at 130 S Ih-35.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 130 S Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1518 N Oak St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 111 N Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 604 N Oak St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.