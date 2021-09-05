Paying too much for gas West Branch? Analysis shows most expensive station

(WEST BRANCH, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the West Branch area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.04 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the West Branch area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2980 Cook Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2980 Cook Rd, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

Mobil 2997 Cook Rd, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.25

Marathon 2474 Vern Ct, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 600 W Houghton Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.