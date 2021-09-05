High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ashland as of Sunday

(ASHLAND, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Ashland area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.1 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ashland area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ashland area appeared to be at Holiday, at 915 W Lake Shore Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday 915 W Lake Shore Dr, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Cenex 411 Sanborn Ave, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 810 Lake Shore Dr W, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.52 $ 3.92 $ 3.23

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 137 W Bayfield St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.1 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.