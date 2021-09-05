High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Ashland as of Sunday
(ASHLAND, WI) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Ashland area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.1 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ashland area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ashland area appeared to be at Holiday, at 915 W Lake Shore Dr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.52
$3.92
$3.23
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 137 W Bayfield St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.1 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
