Are you overpaying for gas in Iron Mountain? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Iron Mountain?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Iron Mountain area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Iron Mountain area appeared to be at Krist, at 616 N Stephenson Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Krist 616 N Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Krist 1017 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Krist 205 N Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

BP 3550 Us-2, Quinnesec

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1940 S Stephenson Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.