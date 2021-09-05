Are you overpaying for gas in Monroeville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Monroeville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monroeville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Cannon 257 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Monroe Station at Al-21 Bypass. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.