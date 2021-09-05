High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Beaufort as of Sunday

(BEAUFORT, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Beaufort?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Beaufort area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaufort area appeared to be at Speedway, at 400 Arendell St .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 400 Arendell St , Morehead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Exxon 3806 Arendell, Morehead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1800 Live Oak St, NorthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Go Gas 105 N 28Th St, Morehead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jim Dandy Food Store at 1013 N 20Th St. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.