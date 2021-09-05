High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kill Devil Hills as of Sunday

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) Gas prices vary across the Kill Devil Hills area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kill Devil Hills area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 4728 N Croatan Hwy.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 4728 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 3500 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.17

Exxon 3643 S Croatan Hwy, Nags Head

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

Shell 3101 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.26 $ 3.66 $ 3.19

Circle K 1800 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.49 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

TJ's Gas & Grill 2197 Colington Rd, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 100 W Ocean Bay Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.