Analysis shows most expensive gas in Barnwell

(BARNWELL, SC) Are you paying too much for gas in Barnwell?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Barnwell area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Barnwell area appeared to be at Sport's Gas, at 10160 Dunbarton Blvd .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Barnwell area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Sport's Gas 10160 Dunbarton Blvd , Barnwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 10354 Dunbarton Blvd, Barnwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 11365 Dunbarton Blvd , Barnwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sport's Gas at 10160 Dunbarton Blvd . As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.