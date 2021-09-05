Are you overpaying for gas in Hillsboro? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(HILLSBORO, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Hillsboro?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hillsboro area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hillsboro area appeared to be at Shell, at 300 W Elm St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 300 W Elm St, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

7-Eleven 1500 E Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

TA Travel Center 160 Us-77, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

7-Eleven 1406 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

Love's Travel Stop 1501 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.08 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 200 S Waco St . As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.