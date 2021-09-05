Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hamilton

(HAMILTON, AL) Gas prices vary across the Hamilton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hamilton area was $2.79 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hamilton area appeared to be at Texaco, at 215 Bexar Ave W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 215 Bexar Ave W, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pure 195 1St Ave Se, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The Stop Market 1586 Military St, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 197 Military St S, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1705 Military St S, Hamilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1126 County Hwy 35. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.