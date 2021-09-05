Don’t overpay for gas in Coarsegold: Analysis shows most expensive station
(COARSEGOLD, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.39 for gas in the Coarsegold area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.68 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Coarsegold area ranged from $4.11 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.39 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Coarsegold area appeared to be at Chevron, at 40219 Ca-41.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.99
$4.59
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.19
$4.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.59
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$4.49
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.99
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.19
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chukchansi Crossing at 32025 Ca-41. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.11 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0