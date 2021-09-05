Don’t overpay for gas in Coarsegold: Analysis shows most expensive station

(COARSEGOLD, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.39 for gas in the Coarsegold area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.68 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Coarsegold area ranged from $4.11 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.39 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Coarsegold area appeared to be at Chevron, at 40219 Ca-41.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 40219 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.19 $ 4.79

Chevron 32019 Meadow Ridge Rd, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Valero 40387 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Sinclair 40135 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chukchansi Crossing at 32025 Ca-41. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.