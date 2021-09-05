Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Rensselaer

(RENSSELAER, IN) If you’re paying more than $3.19 for gas in the Rensselaer area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.17 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rensselaer area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 701 N Mckinley Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 701 N Mckinley Ave, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Race Way 1020 N Mckinley Ave, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Family Express 754 S College Ave, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Family Express 8805 In-114, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.47

Marathon 9435 In-114, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.47

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 833 S College Ave. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.