Great Britain made a sensational start to day 10 of the Paralympic Games, winning three gold medals and passing the 100-medal mark in Tokyo. Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett came agonisingly close to winning their first Paralympics gold medal in the wheelchair tennis doubles but were defeated by France 7-5, 0-6, 7-6 (7-3) in a thrilling final. Owen Miller won a surprise gold in the men’s 1500m T20 on his Paralympics debut, defeating world and European champion Alexandr Rabotnitskii thanks to a brilliant late burst on the final lap. There was then further success in the Olympic Stadium as...