Are you overpaying for gas in New Boston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NEW BOSTON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the New Boston area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Boston area ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1888 Us-82.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1888 Us-82, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Skaggs Country Store 3070 Us-82, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 2.92

Shell 706 N Mccoy Blvd, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.20 $ 3.51 $ 2.89

Exxon 900 N Mccoy Blvd, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 2.99

Road Ranger 907 N Mccoy Blvd, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 210 N Mccoy Blvd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.