Are you overpaying for gas in New Boston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(NEW BOSTON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the New Boston area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the New Boston area ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 1888 Us-82.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.18
$3.49
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.20
$3.51
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.39
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 210 N Mccoy Blvd. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
